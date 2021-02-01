Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
15-17-27-30-39, Lucky Ball: 2
(fifteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: two)
