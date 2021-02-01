Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-1-9-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, one, nine, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments