Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-2-5-1, Lucky Sum: 13

(five, two, five, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 02, 2021 11:13 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

February 02, 2021 11:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 02, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 02, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 02, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

February 02, 2021 3:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service