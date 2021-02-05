Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-8-1-9, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, eight, one, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.
