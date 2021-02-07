Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-10-11-13-22
(two, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
1-1-3, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, one, three; Lucky Sum: five)
7-5-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, five, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
5-6-7-5, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, six, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
7-5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, five, two, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Comments