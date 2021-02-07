Lottery

NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-10-11-13-22

(two, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

1-1-3, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, one, three; Lucky Sum: five)

7-5-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, five, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

5-6-7-5, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, six, seven, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

7-5-2-3, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, five, two, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

