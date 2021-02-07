Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-2-0, Lucky Sum: 11
(six, three, two, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.
