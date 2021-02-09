Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

08-17-24-34-37

(eight, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

02-12-22-24-26, Lucky Ball: 11

(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

7-5-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, five, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

4-0-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(four, zero, two; Lucky Sum: six)

1-8-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, eight, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

6-5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 08, 2021 11:13 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 08, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 08, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 08, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

February 08, 2021 3:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

February 08, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service