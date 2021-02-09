Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
08-17-24-34-37
(eight, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
02-12-22-24-26, Lucky Ball: 11
(two, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
7-5-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, five, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-0-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(four, zero, two; Lucky Sum: six)
1-8-1-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, eight, one, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
6-5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Comments