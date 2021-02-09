Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-11-20-22-35
(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five)
07-18-21-31-40, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
5-6-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, six, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
6-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(four, nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
Comments