Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-11-20-22-35

(four, eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five)

07-18-21-31-40, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

5-6-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, six, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-0-7, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, zero, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

6-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 09, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

February 09, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

February 09, 2021 11:17 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 09, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 09, 2021 7:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 09, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service