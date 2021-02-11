Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

05-06-08-15-41

(five, six, eight, fifteen, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

1-2-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(one, two, one; Lucky Sum: four)

2-5-5, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, five, five; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-2-1-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, two, one, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

1-6-5-3, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, six, five, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

15-39-58-63-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(fifteen, thirty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

