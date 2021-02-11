Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-09-15-31-39, Lucky Ball: 1
(seven, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: one)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-09-15-31-39, Lucky Ball: 1
(seven, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: one)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments