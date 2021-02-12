Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
09-10-17-32-36
(nine, ten, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000
