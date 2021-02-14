Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
13-20-29-33-43
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $333,000
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
2-2-9, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, two, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
7-6-6, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, six, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
0-3-4-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(zero, three, four, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
3-2-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, two, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $56 million
Comments