Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

13-20-29-33-43

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $333,000

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

2-2-9, Lucky Sum: 13

(two, two, nine; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

7-6-6, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, six, six; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

0-3-4-4, Lucky Sum: 11

(zero, three, four, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)

3-2-2-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(three, two, two, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

20-28-33-63-68, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

  Comments  

