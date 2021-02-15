Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ROCKY HILL, Conn.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:

01-21-22-34-45, Lucky Ball: 11

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: eleven)

