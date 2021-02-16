Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-09-22-23-27
(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)
01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
8-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16
(eight, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
2-1-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4
(two, one, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)
1-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(one, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
