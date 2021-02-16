Lottery

NC Lottery

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-09-22-23-27

(one, nine, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 13

(eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

8-7-1, Lucky Sum: 16

(eight, seven, one; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

2-1-0-1, Lucky Sum: 4

(two, one, zero, one; Lucky Sum: four)

1-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(one, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

