Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

16-34-36-40-42

(sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, forty-two)

27-32-47-50-53, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)

7-7-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(seven, seven, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-9-4-8, Lucky Sum: 23

(two, nine, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

4-9-3-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, nine, three, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 19, 2021 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 19, 2021 8:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 19, 2021 7:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 19, 2021 7:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

February 19, 2021 3:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

February 19, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service