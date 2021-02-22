Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
12-19-29-34-35
(twelve, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)
02-10-12-43-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, ten, twelve, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)
8-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(eight, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25
(seven, two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments