Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

12-19-29-34-35

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-five)

02-10-12-43-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(two, ten, twelve, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

9-8-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

3-4-0, Lucky Sum: 7

(three, four, zero; Lucky Sum: seven)

8-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 10

(eight, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 25

(seven, two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 22, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

February 22, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 22, 2021 11:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

February 22, 2021 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 22, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 22, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service