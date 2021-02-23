Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-3-5-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(two, three, five, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

February 23, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

February 23, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

February 23, 2021 11:10 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 23, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 23, 2021 8:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 23, 2021 8:25 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service