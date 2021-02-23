Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-2-0, Lucky Sum: 6

(four, two, zero; Lucky Sum: six)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 23, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

February 23, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 23, 2021 8:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 23, 2021 8:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 23, 2021 8:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

February 23, 2021 3:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service