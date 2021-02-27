Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

10-16-17-24-36

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

0-4-2, Lucky Sum: 6

(zero, four, two; Lucky Sum: six)

3-9-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(three, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

9-8-3-9, Lucky Sum: 29

(nine, eight, three, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)

2-0-9-4, Lucky Sum: 15

(two, zero, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

February 27, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

February 27, 2021 11:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

February 27, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

February 27, 2021 7:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

February 27, 2021 3:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

February 27, 2021 3:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service