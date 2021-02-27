Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-16-17-24-36
(ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.
