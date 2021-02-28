Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
06-09-13-14-22
(six, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.
