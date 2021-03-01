Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-06-18-23-33

(two, six, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)

05-11-17-26-47, Lucky Ball: 3

(five, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

0-7-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(zero, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

0-9-7, Lucky Sum: 16

(zero, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

4-3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, three, six, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

3-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(three, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

