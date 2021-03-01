Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-06-18-23-33
(two, six, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-three)
05-11-17-26-47, Lucky Ball: 3
(five, eleven, seventeen, twenty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
0-7-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(zero, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
0-9-7, Lucky Sum: 16
(zero, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
4-3-6-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, three, six, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-7-3-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, seven, three, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $123 million
