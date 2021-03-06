Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-14-15-20-36
(three, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-14-15-20-36
(three, fourteen, fifteen, twenty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments