Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-8-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, eight, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
4-8-1, Lucky Sum: 13
(four, eight, one; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments