NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
16-30-31-39-40
(sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
03-09-40-41-44, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: two)
0-8-1-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(zero, eight, one, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-3-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, three, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
