NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

16-30-31-39-40

(sixteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

03-09-40-41-44, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, nine, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: six)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

5-8-4, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, eight, four; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 2

(zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: two)

0-8-1-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(zero, eight, one, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-3-6-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, three, six, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $155 million

