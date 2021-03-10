Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

18-20-25-28-29

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

8-1-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, one, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-1-6, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, one, six; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-3-3-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, three, three, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

8-6-5-7, Lucky Sum: 26

(eight, six, five, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

17-18-37-44-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play:

(seventeen, eighteen, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: zero)

