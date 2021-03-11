Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-2-8, Lucky Sum: 13
(three, two, eight; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.
