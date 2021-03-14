Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-11-20-21-26

(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

0-5-0, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, five, zero; Lucky Sum: five)

5-3-4, Lucky Sum: 12

(five, three, four; Lucky Sum: twelve)

4-8-4-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(four, eight, four, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

5-7-8-3, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, seven, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

05-11-51-56-61, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(five, eleven, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $169 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

March 14, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 13, 2021 11:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 13, 2021 11:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

March 14, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 13, 2021 7:39 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 13, 2021 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service