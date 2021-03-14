Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

05-11-20-21-26

(five, eleven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $750,000

