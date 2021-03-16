Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

13-37-38-39-43

(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

05-14-15-27-37, Lucky Ball: 7

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $93 million

7-9-8, Lucky Sum: 24

(seven, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)

5-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 27

(five, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

5-8-3-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, eight, three, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $184 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 15, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 15, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 16, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

March 15, 2021 3:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

March 15, 2021 3:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

March 15, 2021 1:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service