Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
13-37-38-39-43
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
05-14-15-27-37, Lucky Ball: 7
(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
7-9-8, Lucky Sum: 24
(seven, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
0-1-7, Lucky Sum: 8
(zero, one, seven; Lucky Sum: eight)
5-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 27
(five, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
5-8-3-1, Lucky Sum: 17
(five, eight, three, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $184 million
Comments