Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-8-3-1, Lucky Sum: 17

(five, eight, three, one; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 15, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 15, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 16, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

March 15, 2021 3:22 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

March 16, 2021 1:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

March 15, 2021 3:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service