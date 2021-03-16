Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
8-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 27
(eight, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments