Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

8-9-6-4, Lucky Sum: 27

(eight, nine, six, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

NC Lottery

March 16, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 16, 2021 11:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

March 16, 2021 11:11 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 16, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 16, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 16, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service