Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments