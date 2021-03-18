Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-1-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(five, one, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

March 18, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

March 18, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

NC Lottery

March 17, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 18, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 17, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 17, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service