Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-6-7-2, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, six, seven, two; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

