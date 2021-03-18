Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:

18-24-28-31-39

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 18, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

March 18, 2021 11:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 18, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 18, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 18, 2021 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

March 18, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service