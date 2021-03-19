Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
05-13-22-27-34
(five, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
