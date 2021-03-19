Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 5
(three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-0-2, Lucky Sum: 5
(three, zero, two; Lucky Sum: five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments