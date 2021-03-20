Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

9-5-3-8, Lucky Sum: 25

(nine, five, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 20, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

NC Lottery

March 20, 2021 11:48 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 20, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 20, 2021 7:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 20, 2021 7:17 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

March 20, 2021 3:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service