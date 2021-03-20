Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-5-3-8, Lucky Sum: 25
(nine, five, three, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
