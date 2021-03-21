Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-3-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(five, three, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $6 for 6 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments