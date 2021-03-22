Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-18-32-33-34
(nine, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)
03-05-24-31-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
1-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
0-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(zero, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $220 million
