NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

09-18-32-33-34

(nine, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four)

03-05-24-31-45, Lucky Ball: 1

(three, five, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)

Estimated jackpot: $122 million

2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 18

(two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

1-5-5-2, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, five, five, two; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

0-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20

(zero, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $220 million

