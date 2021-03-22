Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 20
(zero, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty)
