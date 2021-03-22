Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-8-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, eight, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
“I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments