NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-08-13-29-36

(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

5-5-5, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, five, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

3-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 17

(three, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

3-3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 20

(three, three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)

04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

