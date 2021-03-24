Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-08-13-29-36
(six, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
5-5-5, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, five, five; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
3-6-3-5, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, six, three, five; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
3-3-6-8, Lucky Sum: 20
(three, three, six, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty)
04-09-17-27-38, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(four, nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
