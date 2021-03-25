Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

09-12-16-20-35

(nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty, thirty-five)

03-24-25-37-44, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

9-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

1-7-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(one, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

9-5-4-2, Lucky Sum: 20

(nine, five, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)

8-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 25

(eight, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $238 million

  Comments  

Lottery

SC Lottery

March 25, 2021 11:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 25, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 25, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 25, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

March 25, 2021 4:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

March 25, 2021 4:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service