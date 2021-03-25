Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
09-12-16-20-35
(nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty, thirty-five)
03-24-25-37-44, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: five)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
9-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-7-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(one, seven, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
9-5-4-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, five, four, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
8-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $238 million
