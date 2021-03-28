Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-9-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(three, nine, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments