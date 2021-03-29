Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

01-08-09-10-28

(one, eight, nine, ten, twenty-eight)

09-29-32-42-45, Lucky Ball: 4

(nine, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

6-7-1, Lucky Sum: 14

(six, seven, one; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 16

(five, six, five; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

9-7-7-3, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, seven, seven, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

8-4-1-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(eight, four, one, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

March 29, 2021 11:09 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

March 29, 2021 9:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Palmetto Cash 5’ game

March 29, 2021 9:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

March 29, 2021 9:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

March 29, 2021 9:20 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

March 29, 2021 9:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service