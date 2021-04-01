Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-04-24-25-41
(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
2-2-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(two, two, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
5-4-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, four, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
1-2-5-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, two, five, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-8-8-4, Lucky Sum: 23
(three, eight, eight, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
03-10-44-55-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(three, ten, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
