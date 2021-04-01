Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-24-25-41
(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-24-25-41
(three, four, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $343,000
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments