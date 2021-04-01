Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-27-36-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-27-36-42-47, Lucky Ball: 9
(five, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: nine)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments