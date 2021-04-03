Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
11-19-24-33-38
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
11-19-24-33-38
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments